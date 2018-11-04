News
Sand Springs Restaurant Raising Money For Coach Diagnosed With Cancer
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Sand Springs community showed support on Sunday for a popular Head Football coach who is battling cancer.
Coach Dustin Kinard was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and on Sunday Colton's Steak House held a benefit in his honor. 20% of the restaurant's sales from 4 pm until close will go directly to Coach Kinard and his family to help with whatever they need during this time.
If you want to help Colton’s is located at 32 Alexander Blvd in Sand Springs.