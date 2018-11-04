News
Earthquake Rattles Grady County Sunday
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Grady County Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.
The quake was reported around 7 p.m. and was about three miles deep.
It's epicenter was 1.2 miles South Southwest of Bridge Creek, 11.5 miles South of Mustang, 15.8 miles Northeast of Chickasha, 16.6 miles West Southwest of Moore and 21.4 miles Southwest of Oklahoma City.
There are currently no reports of injuries or damage at this time.