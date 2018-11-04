News
Tulsa Man Hospitalized After Being Struck Crossing The Street In Wheelchair
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the hospital in serious condition after police say he was hit by a car near 21st & Sheridan.
Officers say the man was in a motorized wheelchair and darted out in traffic around 7:30 Sunday night. The driver was going to speed limit but didn't see the man and hit him.
Officers don't think the man's injuries are life-threatening at this point. Police say they have worked several car accidents involving wheelchairs in this area.