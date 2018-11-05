Tulsa Police K9 Officer Bites Suspected Thief For A 2nd Time
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a Tulsa man is in jail recovering from a police K9 bite Sunday evening and officers say it's not the man's first run-in with a K9 officer.
Just before 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a stolen truck in the 2200 block of North Toledo Place. When police arrived they spotted 22-year-old Joe Martinez running away from the crash. A K9 officer quickly located Martinez hiding in a nearby backyard.
While checking out Martinez's injuries, police found scars from a previous dog bite. Martinez told officers he had been bitten by a police dog in May 2017.
Upon a review of the previous arrest, police determined Martinez had been bitten by the same K9 officer.
Police booked Martinez into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including hit and run, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, resisting arrest and larceny of an auto.
Jail records show Joe Martinez has a court appearance set for November 13th.