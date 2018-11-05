Crime
Police Look For Person Of Interest In Owasso Attempted Theft
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Police are looking for a man who they say is a person of interest in an attempted theft from an Owasso store on Saturday, November 3rd.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, police say the man attempted to steal several hundred dollars in merchandise just before noon on Saturday.
Police posted two photos of the man taken from surveillance video.
The man was last seen driving off in a black Nissan car with a missing rear bumper.
If you know anything about the crime or can identify the man, call Owasso Police's tipline at 918-272-COPS.