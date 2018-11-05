Latest News On 6 Poll: Shows Who Oklahomans Favor For Governor
OKLAHOMA CITY - News On 6 has an exclusive new poll that shows who Oklahomans favor for Governor.
SoonerPoll.com asked 338 likely voters who they would vote for in the election.
Republican Kevin Stitt once again leads this latest poll, like he has in all of our exclusive News On 6 polls. 47 percent of likely voters support Stitt, but Democrat Drew Edmondson has closed the gap with 44 percent of the vote and now trails by three points. The gap was five points, just last week.
Six percent of Oklahomans said they are still undecided, so we asked them who they were leaning toward.
News On 6 will be watching this race closely on election night on Tuesday, November 6th and will bring live results on News On 6 as well as your app.
View the complete poll results below: