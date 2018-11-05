A strong surface low is developing this morning across southwestern Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma and will move ENE with gusty south winds ahead of the developing system for a few hours this morning before relaxing some by afternoon into the evening. Warm-air advection type showers will continue to develop as low-level moisture is quickly drawn into the developing system due to very strong winds aloft moving into the central plains. We’ll see increasing chances for showers near northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas between now and approximately 10 a.m. to noon when the forcing should move into western Arkansas. Severe weather is not expected for our area. Most of the activity this morning will be void of thunder but once activity begins to develop or spread into areas east of the metro, some thunder and lightning will be possible. If you have travel plans today or more so this evening into east Texas or southern Arkansas into the Middle Mississippi Valley, please remain aware of your weather surroundings as severe weather threats will be increasing in these areas.