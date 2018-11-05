News
Veterans Saluted In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - People in Broken Arrow honored some of Oklahoma's bravest over the weekend.
The Military History Center presented its annual Salute to Veterans concert.
The presentation featured military songs as well as special guest speaker Henry Primeaux, who served on the USS Batfish.
Organizers say they want to show appreciation for all veterans.
"To make sure that no one is forgotten. Not just the ones who died, but the ones who served," said Keith Browne with the Military History Center.
The event paid tribute to the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which signaled an end to World War I.