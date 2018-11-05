News
Funeral Service Still Pending For Okmulgee County Teen
Monday, November 5th 2018, 3:50 AM CST
Updated:
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Funeral services are still pending for an 18-year old who was shot and killed in Okmulgee County last week.
Deputies say the victim's mother, Amy Hall remains in the Okmulgee County jail for shooting Kayson Toliver and her two teenage daughters in their Nuyaka home early Thursday.
The two girls are still in the hospital.
Investigators say Hall told them she planned on shooting herself after killing her children.