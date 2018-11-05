Workers Begin Mapping All Of Bixby's Storm Shelters
BIXBY, Oklahoma - The City of Bixby says a contractor may be out in your neighborhood starting Monday to map the location of all storm shelters across the city.
The city believes this mapping effort could make you easier to find the storm shelters after a storm.
The contractors are from Meshek and Associates, and the city says the workers doing the mapping will be wearing a traffic vest and a Bixby city ID.
On their website, Meshek and Associates lists a variety of services including civil engineering work, surveying and GIS or Geographic Information Systems.
They will be using that technology to map storm shelters.
The city says that information be stored in a private database utilized by Bixby Emergency Management. Officials say during natural disasters, a storm shelter can be hidden by debris and very difficult for first responders to find. So these maps will provide potential rescuers with the exact coordinates of your storm shelter.
The City of Bixby has a storm shelter registration form on its website, which you can print out, then mail or drop it by Bixby City Hall at 116 West Needles.