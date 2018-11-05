Sand Springs Police Look For Woman, Suspect Vehicle In Shooting
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police are looking for a woman they say was involved in a shooting Friday night. Police are asking the public's help to find Shannon Marie Davis, 25.
Officers said the shooting victim met with Davis, his ex-girlfriend, between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday, November 2. Davis was in a white 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor with Oklahoma tags GYQ-583 parked in the 900 block of North Cedar Avenue, a news release states. There were two men in the vehicle as well.
Police said the victim met Davis to give her diapers and food stamps and got into the back seat of the vehicle.
They say he was hit in the face as soon as he got in the Endeavor, possibly with the gun used to shoot him. He was then shot once in the stomach. Police said an unknown man in the back seat assaulted the victim.
If you know where Davis or the vehicle is, call Sand Springs Police at 918-246-2500 ext. 2544.