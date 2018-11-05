Sheriff's Office: Beggs Shooting Victim On Life Support Pending Organ Donation
BEGGS, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says the second victim of last week's triple shooting is on life support pending organ donation.
The office identified the girl as Kloee Toliver, 16. She is the daughter of Amy Hall, the suspect in the case, and the sister of the other victim who died, Kayson Toliver, 18.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said doctors declared Kloee as brain dead. The release said she will remain on life support until organ donation. The office said she will pass immediately following that and the complaint against her mother will be modified to include a second count of 1st-degree murder.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Amy Hall admitted to shooting Kayson and Kloee in the head early on the morning of Thursday, November 1, 2018. Deputies arrested her after a chase later that morning.
The affidavit said Hall's other daughter was hurt but managed to get the gun away from Hall. A friend of Kayson's was also in the house and called 911.