Man Wanted In Okmulgee Shooting; Two Women In Custody
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Okmulgee Police said they arrested two people and are looking for a third in connection to an armed robbery and shooting. Chief of Police Joe Prentice said a person was shot in the leg and robbed on October 31 in the 800 block of South Rogers.
Police said they've identified the shooter as 31-year-old Larnson Robinson of Tulsa. A warrant is out for his arrest, a news release states.
Robinson, also known as "Spanky," "Teflon," and Eric Robinson, has been charged with armed robbery, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Earlier this month, officers arrested Tanaya Alexander for accessory after the fact of first-degree robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled drug. They also arrested Kayla Newton, 27. for accessory after the fact of first-degree robbery.
Larson will be held on a $750,000 bond when captured, police say.
Anyone who can help police find Robinson is asked to call OPD at 918-756-3511.