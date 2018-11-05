2 Expected To Be Charged In Fatal Shooting Of McLoud Teen
McLOUD, Oklahoma - Officials in McLoud are preparing to charge two teenagers in connection to a deadly shooting that killed a 16-year-old in early October.
The suspects, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on October 7, 2018 for the shooting that killed Kaylen Thomas.
Thomas was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a home on East Heritage Park Road two days prior. She was flown to OU Medical Center where she died, according to McLoud Police.
Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter says the 15-year-old will be charged as a youthful offender for First Degree Manslaughter. Panter says that is the most serious offense the teen can face under state law based on the facts gathered in the investigation of Thomas’ death and due to age.
The other 17-year-old suspect will face a felony juvenile delinquent charge of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Manslaughter.
At this time, News 9 is not releasing the names of the suspects due to officials saying they’ll be tried as juveniles.