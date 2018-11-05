Black Tar Heroin Seized In Okmulgee Police Undercover Arrest
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - An undercover investigation led to the arrest of a woman police say was trafficking black tar heroin in Okmulgee County. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said it was the largest seizure of heroin he's seen in the area during his 33-year career.
Okmulgee officers seized between two and three ounces of black tar heroin on October 31, 2018, a news release states. They arrested Diana Olmos-Muniz, 33, for trafficking in a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled dangerous substance.
OPD said they were assisted by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the Oklahoma Safe Trails Task Force in the undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest and drug seizure.
Prentice said that although the amount is not enormous, it makes it clear that heroin is making a bigger appearance in the Okmulgee area than it has for quite some time.