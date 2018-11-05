Booming Sales Run Tulsa Med. Marijuana Dispensary Out Of Stock On First Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of Tulsa’s first medical marijuana dispensaries just wrapped up its first day of sales, after having to close early.
Healthy Buds dispensary had a booming first day, selling out in the early afternoon.
“I had a feeling,” said owner Michael Monroe. “I just didn’t think it would be this early in the day.”
Monroe says people were lined up at the door Monday morning – something he says he hoped for when medical marijuana was legalized in June.
“Watching other states, I was like, ‘Man, that’d be a great business to get into,’” he said.
Monroe says they’re growing their own marijuana, but it’s not for sale yet.
“We’re waiting on harvest, so we had to go to Oklahoma City to a grower down there,” Monroe said.
As more dispensaries open their doors, the Tulsa Higher Care Clinic has a warning for those heading out to get their medication.
“We want our patients to have access to their medication, obviously, but we want to make sure the quality of that medication is there,” said Matthew Habuda. “Ask questions. Ask for lab results.”
Habuda says an ingredients list should be readily available and the products need to be tested.
“If it doesn’t feel like an Apple store where you’re getting your medication from, I would beware,” he said. “Because of the race to be first, there are missed opportunities to take care of quality.”
Monroe says when his marijuana is ready for harvest, they’ll either have it tested here in-state or send it to Colorado, if necessary.
“We’ll have ours tested and have the results posted where everyone can come in and see it,” said Monroe. “I want it tested so, if I’ve got to wait a couple extra days, that’s what I’ve got to do.”
Habuda says the highest quality, well-tested marijuana should be ready for sale in late November or mid-December, so patients should be cautious what they’re getting between now and then.