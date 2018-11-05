Police Continue Search For Body Of Murdered Broken Arrow Woman
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow family is grief-stricken over the death of their 21-year-old daughter. Police arrested her boyfriend for murder but are still searching for Lauren Kidd's body.
Lauren's parents said they warned their daughter repeatedly that Konnor was dangerous, but they say they didn't think their relationship would turn deadly.
"I didn't get to tell her goodbye, I didn't get to tell her I loved her, I didn't get to give her a hug," said Lauren’s mother Christa Kidd.
Christa said she saw her daughter Lauren for the last time, Friday, October 26th. She said Lauren was supposed to trick or treat with her 3-year-old daughter Addison the next night and never showed up. Police said people saw Lauren earlier that day with her ex-boyfriend, Konner Brunner.
"We knew that if Konnor was the last person that she was with that it was probably not going to end up good," said Kidd.
She said Lauren and Konner had a toxic relationship but no matter how many times people warned Lauren to stay away from him, she never could.
"We tried to get her to quit hanging out with him and just let him go, she had other people who really cared about her who were telling her the same thing," said Kidd.
The arrest report said detectives found blood in the front seat of Brunner's car, a gun at his apartment, and he admitted to shooting and killing Lauren and put her body in a recycling bin near 51st and 145th street. When detectives checked the dumpster, they found blood but not Lauren's body.
"It was a terrible thing that he took my baby girl, she didn't deserve that," said Kidd.
“Addie misses her so much. She loved her momma, and I can't believe he took her away from her," said Lauren’s ex-husband Zachary Main.
Police are still searching for Lauren's body. Anyone with information is asked to call Broken Arrow Police.