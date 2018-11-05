News
Bartenders From Across OK Compete To Make Best Non-Alcoholic Drink
TULSA, Oklahoma - Eight bartenders from Tulsa and Oklahoma City competed in the AAA Mocktail Mix-Off for a $1,500 prize for creating the most delicious non-alcoholic drink.
While the event was fun, the message is serious – when throwing a party, you need to have options for designated drivers. More than a third of all fatal crashes during the holidays involve alcohol.
News On 6 reporter Lori Fullbright was one of the judges at this year's event.