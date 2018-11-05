OKC Archdiocese Confirms Reopening Investigation Into Priest Abuse Allegations
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Catholic Church is reopening an investigation into an Oklahoma priest accused of sexually abusing a child.
The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City says Father James Mickus has been removed from ministry and is not serving during this investigation.
It all stems from an investigation years ago.
Court documents show in 2002 an Oklahoma man accused Father James Mickus of abusing him in the 1980s.
The accuser claims he was a child when he was allegedly abused.
That accusation was investigated but dismissed by the Archdiocese in 2002.
Citing a lack of evidence, the church put Father Mickus back to work.
Over the years, the priest has served at 15 different parishes in Oklahoma.
His latest position was pastor at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Chandler, Oklahoma.
In August of 2018, Archbishop Paul Coakley created a review and reporting plan to investigate past allegations of child sexual abuse by priests.
The Archdiocese confirms through that review process, the allegation against Mickus has resurfaced and is being investigated once again by church leaders and attorneys.
In a media statement, the Archdiocese recommends its hotline for victims at 405-720-9878, or the Department of Human Services hotline at 800-522-3511.
DHS officials can't comment on this case specifically, but a spokesperson says there are always protections and resources for abuse victims.
“State law requires anyone who suspects that a child is being abused report it. It can be reported to DHS or to local law enforcement. Even if it doesn’t fall within the DHS jurisdiction to investigate, we will insure law enforcement is notified as well. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, we do encourage people to call 911,” DHS Director of Communications Sheree Powell said.
The Archdiocese says through its review program, there will eventually be a list of all area priests who have faced credible accusations online.