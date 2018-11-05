Possible Homicide Being Investigated After Body Found In Coweta
COWETA, Oklahoma - Multiple agencies are investigating a possible homicide after a body was found in Coweta.
Police say a woman’s body was found just a couple of blocks away from Coweta Central Elementary.
They say there are two different scenes involved in this investigation.
Police say they receives calls about a possible homicide and found a body they believe to be that of a woman who has been missing since Halloween.
Investigators say they do have a person of interest, but they are not calling that person a suspect because they are still trying to determine if this is a homicide.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI are helping Coweta police work the large crime scene.
“We knew about the house. We had no idea where the body was located at the time, so … as we locate different pieces of evidence, the crime scene grows,” said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell.
Police say they do not believe the public is in any danger.
They say they think this started over a family dispute.