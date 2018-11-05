Stitt And Edmondson Calling On Voters In Final Moments Of The Campaign
OKLAHOMA CITY - Voters will decide who will be Oklahoma’s next governor in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Ahead of that decision, Kevin Stitt and US Senator James Lankford walked the streets of Midtown in the final moments of the campaign.
While early numbers appear encouraging with regards to voter participation, this race is still too close to call.
Kevin Stitt has traveled all over the state, making stops in places like Okmulgee, Lawton, Claremore and many other rural areas.
Pollsters say Kevin Stitt leads the race by three percent over Democrat Drew Edmondson. However, that figure still falls within the margin of error.
Monday, Stitt had a final message for voters before they head to the ballot box.
“One of the things my opponent has tried to paint, through a lot of advertising, is that I don't appreciate education. I want everyone to know, in a Stitt administration, education is a priority. We are going to be top 10 in education. We are going to set a new direction,” said Stitt.
Senator Lankford said Stitt would bring a fresh set of eyes to a lot of old problems facing Oklahomans. Lankford added, he would welcome that change.
Democratic candidate Drew Edmondson and his volunteers spent Monday also calling on voters.
“The race is tight, the race is very close, and so most political observers and I agree when they say that the win is going to go to whoever gets their voters to the polls and that’s what we are working on, everyway that we can to make sure out voters get out,” Edmondson said.
The polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.