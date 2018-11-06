Election Day Storms Possible Across Southeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some patchy fog is possible this morning in some of the valley and low-lying areas of eastern Oklahoma. This should not be significant, but some may be locally dense in a few spots. More southeast, dense fog is likely, and a dense fog advisory remains for the early morning hours from Ft. Smith into far southeastern Oklahoma.
Otherwise, we anticipate decent election day weather with lows this morning in the lower 40s followed by afternoon highs in the 60s with a few clouds and some sunshine and light southeast winds shifting to the northwest as another boundary nears the region. Around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a system will be nearing as moisture moves up and over a surface boundary to our south. A few showers and storms will begin developing along I-40 with better chances confined to the red River Valley and across southeastern Oklahoma. The Tulsa metro will probably be on the far northern end of this activity with better chances confined to the I-40 region into southeastern Oklahoma from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Due to the nature of the elevated instability, a few storms may produce some hail that could trigger severe storm warnings.
Wednesday we’ll be in between systems with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower to mid-50s before another front and system move across the state bringing light showers to part of northern Oklahoma Thursday along with chilly weather. Thursday morning lows near 40s will only move into the mid to upper 40s for daytime highs along with gusty north winds from 15 to 25 mph. The air will be cold enough for some light snow across northwestern Oklahoma into the Panhandle, but this will remain well to the northwest of our immediate areas. We’ll anticipate some light showers sometime Thursday afternoon or early evening.
Temps Friday morning will be near or slightly above freezing across northern Oklahoma with highs only anticipated to stay in the upper 40s or lower 50s. Another surge of cold air should follow Friday evening into Saturday morning as a strong surface ridge of high pressure builds into the central plains and reaches northern Oklahoma Saturday morning. This means the first round of the Oklahoma High School Football playoffs will be quite cold with game time temps in the 40s.
With the surface ridge parked across northern Oklahoma, Saturday morning lows may be in the mid to upper 20s with a hard freeze possible across the northern half of the state with highs in the lower upper 40s to lower 50s. The Bedlam game in Norman will start and end around 50 with sunshine and a few clouds.
Thank for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.