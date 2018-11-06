Otherwise, we anticipate decent election day weather with lows this morning in the lower 40s followed by afternoon highs in the 60s with a few clouds and some sunshine and light southeast winds shifting to the northwest as another boundary nears the region. Around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a system will be nearing as moisture moves up and over a surface boundary to our south. A few showers and storms will begin developing along I-40 with better chances confined to the red River Valley and across southeastern Oklahoma. The Tulsa metro will probably be on the far northern end of this activity with better chances confined to the I-40 region into southeastern Oklahoma from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Due to the nature of the elevated instability, a few storms may produce some hail that could trigger severe storm warnings.