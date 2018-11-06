Oklahomans To Vote On 5 State Questions On Today's Ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY - There are five state questions on today's General Election ballot in Oklahoma, ranging from eye care, to crime and how certain political offices are filled in the future.
For example, State Question 793 covers eye care.
Approval would allow large retailers like Walmart and others to offer eye doctor services in their locations. Supporters say it'll give people better access to care, people against it say it'll give too much control to corporations.
Another one is State Question 794, also known as "Marsy's Law."
It would expand victim's rights in the state constitution, giving them the right to refuse interviews from defendants' attorneys without subpoenas. It'll also ensure victims are notified if their attacker escapes or is released from custody.
Information about those two questions along with State Questions 798, 800 and 801 can be found on the Oklahoma Election Board website.