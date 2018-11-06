Uber, Lyft & Lime Offering Free, Discounted Rides To The Polls
TULSA, Oklahoma - As Oklahomans head to the polls today to vote, a big issue is often getting a ride so you can vote.
Companies like Uber, Lyft and Lime are offering free or discounted rides.
Research shows 15-million people say they didn't vote in 2016 because they couldn't get to their polling place due to transportation issues. So ride-sharing companies, Lyft and Uber are working to make it easier for Americans to vote.
Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls, the discount doesn't include the ride back home or to work. Uber says you need to enter promotional code VOTE2018 in your app.
And Lime, Tulsa's new scooter service will let you take a free ride to and from your polling location, up to 30 minutes. You will need to enter code LIME2VOTE18 to unlock the Lime scooter.