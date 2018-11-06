News
Sheriff Says 'All Clear' After Grady County Courthouse Evacuation
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 10:31 AM CST
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Grady County Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after white powder was found in the mail room, authorities confirmed to News 9.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad, Chickasha police and Grady County deputies investigated after the package was found with white powder.
Everyone who came in contact with the package was treated for possible exposure.
The sheriff told News 9 after investigating, the powder was found to be not harmful and an "all clear" was given.
The courthouse will be open for business as usual Wednesday.