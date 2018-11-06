News
Grady County Courthouse Evacuated After White Powder Was Found
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 10:31 AM CST
Updated:
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Grady County Courthouse has been evacuated Tuesday morning after white powder was found in the mail room, authorities confirmed to News 9.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad, Chickasha police and Grady County deputies are investigating after a package was found with white powder.
Everyone who came in contact with the package is being treated for possible exposure.
