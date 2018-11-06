Alcohol Involved In Creek Country Crash, Troopers Say
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Bristow woman was driving under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her minivan just before 2 p.m. Monday, November 5.
Brandi L. Thurman had three children in the vehicle with her when she crashed, according to an OHP collision report. Troopers said the children, ages 1, 2 and 3, were all in child seats and were not hurt.
Thurman, 39, was westbound on Highway 66 about 3 miles west of Kellyville when she crossed the center line, drifted left and hit a tree, the report states. She was taken to a Tulsa hospital where she was said to be stable with internal, head and leg injuries.
The investigating trooper said Thurman was impaired by alcohol, and the cause of the crash is listed as driving under the influence.