Oklahoma Alliance For Animals Hosts 'Muttsquerade'
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is hosting their 13th annual Fur Ball Gala Event. OAA President Jamee Suarez Howard and board member Jan Sullivan spoke with News On 6 about the event and about giving pets as gifts in the upcoming holiday season.
This year the OAA is celebrating the Chinese Year of the Dog with “Shanghai Muttsquerade” on Saturday, November 10th beginning at 6 p.m. at Southern Hills Country Club. There will be a full course dinner, drinks, and entertainment.
The OAA asks people to follow these rules when giving pets as gifts this year. They said for the holidays or a birthday, it can be tempting to give a cute, cuddly pet as a gift, but they said there comes a commitment to another life for the next 10 to 15 years.
1. No surprises! Pets are a wonderful addition to life, yet not everyone has the time, energy, money, or interest in having a pet.
Always ask the receiver or someone in the household if they want a pet. A surprise may feel more festive, but in the long run everyone, both the person and the pet, will be happier if you ask up front.
2. Pay the pet's adoption fees. Once you know your recipient wants a pet, tell them you'll pay the shelter's adoption fees for them in advance.
Remember that shelters are a great resource, even if your recipient is keen on a pedigreed pet. A lot of facilities do have purebreds.
3. Give pet as a gift to immediate family only. Sometimes a friend might accept a pet as a gift because they just don't know how to say no.
It's important to make sure it's a family decision. There are a lot of financial, emotional, and time concerns. It's not a free gift! There will be vet bills, medications, and unintended messes.
4. Avoid impulse. If you're going to the store for milk and you see someone with a box of cute kittens or puppies, resist. "You weren't going there for a pet." Acting on impulse doesn't give you (or the recipient) the chance to select a pet by size, activity level, and temperament, all important factors when choosing a pet.
