OU, OSU Prepare For Bedlam Showdown
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Sooners are hosting Bedlam this Saturday with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are underdogs against the 6th-ranked Sooners.
But it's Bedlam - and anything can happen.
Both head coaches commented on the game in their weekly news conferences.
"They've always been battles," said OU Head Coach Lincoln Riley. "They're very intense. You can tell you're playing against - those guys you're playing a very good team."
The Sooners are an 18-point favorite to beat OSU in Norman. OU escaped Texas Tech with a win Saturday night to set up the Bedlam showdown.
OU's defense will be tested. To contain OSU's explosive skills players, the Sooner D must play much better than it did in Lubbock.
"It's a special week for everybody, it always has been," OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy said.
OSU comes to Norman off a disappointing last-second loss at Baylor. It was a game OSU had in hand, up by 10 midway through the fourth quarter - just one week after upsetting Texas.
Predicting any sort of outcome for OSU week to week has been just about impossible. On Monday Mike Gundy talked at length about coaches working again to correct the mistakes, but also players taking ownership themselves.
Motivation this week should be the least of the Cowboys' issues, and Gundy said practice on Sunday was great, that the players were enthusiastic and ready to move forward again.
But trying to draw conclusions for how they'll play on Saturday based on the week of practice? That's also a difficult read.
The Sooners have won the last three meetings.