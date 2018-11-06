Edmondson, Stitt Head Into Final Stretch For Oklahoma Governor's Office
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma voters who cast their ballots for Republican Kevin Stitt for governor in Tuesday's election say they like his experience as a businessman, while Democrat Drew Edmondson receives praise for his support of public schools.
Those two themes were common among voters who are deciding who will replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin.
Stitt's background as the founder and CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group appealed to 59-year-old Robert Sheehan, an accountant from Edmond who voted for Stitt at the Oklahoma County Election Board. Sheehan said he wanted to see "a change in some of the old guard."
Twenty-four-year-old medical student Angela Metcalf said she voted for Edmondson, mostly because of his support for teachers during a statewide walkout in the spring.
Voters in Oklahoma haven't elected a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, but it's a different story with governor.
The conservative state has a propensity for electing a candidate from the opposite party occupying the White House, and that fact isn't lost on Democrat Drew Edmondson.
The folksy 72-year-old former state attorney general from Muskogee is hoping history repeats itself Tuesday in his bid to knock off Tulsa mortgage company owner Kevin Stitt, a Republican who casts himself as a businessman outsider in the mold of President Donald Trump.