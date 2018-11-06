Phillips registered to vote in Grand Prairie, Texas, last month, just before she was admitted to the hospital. "With such a large family started at such a young age, priorities in 1951 weren't the same out here in the country," her granddaughter, Michelle Phillips, told CBS News. "Women were allowed to vote, but she was raising seven children and trying to work... [voting] kept getting pushed aside and she decided this year, 'I'm registering.'"



Phillips had seven children, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, her granddaughter, Leslie Moore, told CBS News. She experienced a lot in her life but determined she should finally experience voting, too.