A.G. Candidates Say Their Focus Is On Protecting Oklahomans
Voters are choosing Oklahoma’s next Attorney General on Tuesday. The race is between incumbent Republican Mike Hunter and Democrat Mark Myles.
Hunter narrowly defeated Gentner Drummond in a heated run-off election in August to become the Republican candidate.
He has been Oklahoma’s Attorney General since 2017, when he was appointed to replace Scott Pruitt. He has also served as Oklahoma Secretary of State and as Chief of Staff to former Congressman J.C. Watts.
Hunter has been putting a focus on the state’s opioid epidemic and has tried to bring a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis.
Myles says he wants to treat the opioid crisis as a public health problem instead of a public safety issue.
His campaign says he stands strong on protecting the environment and believes his message of putting the public’s interest ahead of special interests helps him.
Both candidates say their main focus is protecting Oklahomans.
Myles raised less than $100,000 to get his message out, compared to Hunter’s nearly $3 million.