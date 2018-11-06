Race To Fill Former Congressman Bridenstine's Seat To Be Decided Tuesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - The race to fill Jim Bridenstine’s former seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will be decided on Tuesday.
The candidates to replace Bridenstine, who left to become the NASA Administrator, are Republican Kevin Hern and Democrat Tim Gilpin.
Gilpin, a Tulsa attorney and former Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General, has practiced law in Oklahoma since 1986 and has served on the State Board of Education, where he says he fought against education budget cuts.
His campaign says Gilpin believes in furthering education and making sure schools have the resources they need to succeed.
“What’s so important to everybody is education,” said Gilpin. “Turning federal tax dollars home can supplement what’s happening in our classrooms. In addition, healthcare, we have got to make sure that we have access to affordable healthcare.”
They say he also opposes a recent tax package passed by Congress and he believes the Affordable Care Act should be improved, not repealed.
Hern is running for office for the first time and became the Republican nominee after defeating former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris in a runoff election.
“It’s very humbling to have the opportunity,” said Hern. “609 days ago we launched our campaign. It’s been a long campaign and we’ve had some great people working on the campaign, some great volunteers.”
Support for the President was an issue in the election, as it has been in many congressional races, and Hern says he is solidly behind President Trump.
He says, if elected, he hopes to bring more jobs to northeast Oklahoma and bring money back to the district to help businesses grow.