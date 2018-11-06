Lt. Governor Candidate Anastasia Pittman Believes Oklahomans Need Experienced Lawmakers
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Democrat Lieutenant Governor candidate Anastasia Pittman is holding her watcher party in Oklahoma City this Election Night.
Pittman has a lengthy history as a politician in Oklahoma. She first won her election to District 99 of the House of Representatives in November 2006 and District 48 of the State Senate in November 2014.
Pittman is the second Seminole citizen to serve in the legislature and is the former Chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, former Chair of the Oklahoma Native American Caucus, and former Democratic Whip. Pittman is still a current state senator and she believes that Oklahoma needs someone who knows how to work with the legislature and knows how to grow our economy.
"I am one of 149 managers of the state's budget. I have ten years of experience on business commerce. I have represented the state globally, nationally, and locally. I have a 90% approval rate of supporting small businesses." said Pittman.
In a recent interview, she said she feels her experience working with both parties would be useful as lieutenant governor. Her watch party is at the Oklahoma Democratic Party in OKC along with Drew Edmondson.