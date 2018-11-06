News
Clary Sage College Hosts Career Fair For Students
TULSA, Oklahoma - Clary Sage College is trying to make sure students have jobs when they graduate.
Dozens of employers came to meet and interview students and alumni on Tuesday.
“I do know that last year we did have some students get hired on the spot,” said Malinda Morsman from Clary Sage. “We’ve also had employers hold on to resumes of students they were really impressed with for months, then reach out when they know that student is going to be graduating.”
The career fair will be open again Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 on the Clary Sage campus.
The college says it plans to add a second career fair next year, so they’ll do one in the spring and another in the fall.