Hofmeister Vs. Cox, Rematch Of 2014 Race For State Superintendent
The race for State Superintendent is a rematch between Republican incumbent Joy Hofmeister and Democrat John Cox.
Cox ran against Hofmeister in 2014, as well. In that race, he lost by just 11 percentage points.
However, Cox says things are different this time around.
He says he feels that four years ago most people voted strictly along party lines, but that voters are looking more at qualifications in this election.
He says with 32 years of experience in Oklahoma public schools, and serving his 25th year as the superintendent at Peggs Public Schools, he knows he’s the right one for the job.
Hofmeister was first elected to the position of State Superintendent in 2014.
She began her career teaching in Fort Worth and says she spent years running her own math and reading centers in Tulsa.
Hofmeister also served on the board of directors of the Jenks Public Schools Foundation and was on the State Board of Education.