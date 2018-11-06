"I want to congratulate Governor-elect Kevin Stitt on his impressive win in the governor’s race. Voters connected with his bold, new vision for Oklahoma. There will be a lot of common ground and shared goals between Governor-elect Stitt and the Oklahoma Senate Republicans. I’m very excited and optimistic about the future of Oklahoma. Thank you to my fellow Oklahomans for putting trust in Senate Republicans. We stand ready to work closely with Governor-elect Stitt and Speaker McCall to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state!"