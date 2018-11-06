News
Incumbent Joy Hofmeister Wins Second Term For State Superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY - Joy Hofmeister has been reelected as the state superintendent of public instruction.
Hofmeister faced Democratic nominee John Cox, the Peggs Public School superintendent, and Independent challenger Larry Huff, a retired educator, in the general election.
Hofmeister was first elected in 2014 but was embroiled in a scandal in 2016 when she was arrested on conspiracy and illegal campaign contributions charges. All charges were dismissed on Aug. 1, 2017.
During Hofmeister’s tenure as state superintendent, Oklahoma saw one of its biggest teacher walkouts in state history. The walkout lasted from April 2 to April 12.