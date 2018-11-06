News - Political
Mike Hunter Elected Attorney General
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 9:09 PM CST
Incumbent Mike Hunter has been elected as Oklahoma’s Attorney General.
Hunter thanked the voters, even those who didn't vote for him, and assured them his work as Attorney General would be for all Oklahomans.
"For those Oklahomans who didn't vote for me, I honor your participation in what is the most coveted exercise of democracy in the world, which is the electoral process in the U.S.A.," said Hunter. "I did not receive your votes today, but I want every Oklahoman to know that I'm the Attorney General for every Oklahoman."
Hunter, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Mark Myles.
Hunter has held the office of Attorney General since just last year, when he was appointed to replace Scott Pruitt, who left to head the EPA.