Oklahomans Vote No On SQ 793
Oklahoma voters rejected a state question that will allow retail establishments to house eye doctors, State Question 793.
The question has largely been supported by retail establishments such as Walmart, while it's been primarily opposed by already-established optometrists and opticians.
State law currently prohibits consumers from getting their eyes examined and filling their eyeglass prescription in the same store. State Question 793 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow the practice and would also prohibit the Legislature from passing laws that discriminate against optometrists and opticians based on where they practice.
Supporters, including a group of retailers that includes Walmart, say the proposal will offer consumers more choices and more affordable eye care. The Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians unsuccessfully challenged the petition.
The question reads as such:
This measure adds a new Section 3 to Article 20 of the Oklahoma Constitution. Under the new Section, no law shall infringe on optometrists' or opticians' ability to practice within a retail mercantile establishment, discriminate against optometrists or opticians based on the location of their practice, or require external entrances for optometric offices within retail mercantile establishments. No law shall infringe on retail mercantile establishments' ability to sell prescription optical goods and services. The Section allows the Legislature to restrict optometrists from performing surgeries within retail mercantile establishments, limit the number of locations at which an optometrist may practice, maintain optometric licensing requirements, require optometric offices to be in a separate room of a retail mercantile establishment, and impose health and safety standards. It does not prohibit optometrists and opticians from agreeing with retail mercantile establishments to limit their practice. Laws conflicting with this Section are void. The Section defines "laws," "optometrist," "optician," "optical goods and services," and "retail mercantile establishment."