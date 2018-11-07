News
Steve Kunzweiler Elected To Second Term as Tulsa County DA
Wednesday, November 7th 2018, 1:58 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County voters decide to keep Steve Kunzweiler as the District Attorney on Tuesday.
Steve Kunzweiler, a Republican defeated a former employee and Democrat Jenny Proehl-Day.
Unofficially, Kunzweiler received almost 59-percent of the vote, to Proehl-Day's 41-percent.
Kunzweiler won the August runoff against Ben Fu to move on to Tuesday's general election.
Jenny Proehl-Day, who is now an attorney in Tulsa, was a former assistant Tulsa County District Attorney.