Pavement Work To Close Lanes Of Highway 169 North Of Owasso
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - This week, drivers along Highway 169 can expect slowdowns as crews will be closing some lanes from 116th Street North to 146th Street North during the early morning hours.
That is between Owasso and Collinsville.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says workers are doing pavement work throughout the night, every night,through Friday.
ODOT say the work begins at 7 p.m. and should wrap up by about 6 a.m.