Showers To Move Into Eastern Oklahoma Ahead Much Colder Air
TULSA, Oklahoma - A few pre-dawn showers will remain across extreme southeastern Oklahoma into north Texas but should quickly erode this morning before additional sprinkles or drizzle develop across southern Oklahoma later this afternoon or evening. Some clouds will remain along with some sunshine breaks today across the northern third of the state with highs in the mid-50s. Northeast winds this morning from 10 to 20 mph will create some minor wind chills in the 30s. We’re tracking a few systems that will impact the state for the next few days including the potential for a chilly rain Thursday and a hard freeze Saturday morning. The pattern looks more like winter than fall for the next week. The upper air flow will remain mostly zonal for the next few days before reverting to the northwest this weekend into early next week. This will bring several intrusions of cold air into Oklahoma.
This morning the surface boundary that moved across the state yesterday is positioned along the Red River Valley with spotty showers and drizzle that may persist in this region for the next few hours. This should remain well south of our immediate areas of concern for most of the day, but later this evening additional clouds will move northward into northern Oklahoma as the next upper level wave nears our area. Light rain will develop and move across portions of eastern and northern Oklahoma Thursday with temps remaining in the 40s for the entire day. The air will be cold enough to support a few snowflakes in the mix across southeastern Kansas into far northern Osage County late Thursday night into pre-dawn Friday before the moisture exits the area. We’re not anticipating any issues in our immediate area, but a measurable snow event is likely for central Kansas.
Cold weather will remain in the wake of this system with Friday morning lows expected into the mid-30s and afternoon highs near the upper 40s to 50. Friday night football will be cold with game time temps near 37 to start with ending readings around 34.
A strong surface ridge of high pressure will settle into northeastern Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning bringing freezing temps to the majority of eastern Oklahoma. A hard freeze is likely across northeastern sections with low in the mid-20s.
The ridge will move eastward rapidly by afternoon with south winds developing in the 15 to 25 mph range across I-35 and western Oklahoma as temps move into the upper 40s or lower 50s. Bedlam in Norman looks sunny but breezy and cold with game time temps in the upper 40s near 50 and south winds from 15 to 20 mph. You’ll need the coat.
Sunday into early next week the data continues to support another intrusion of cold air but also differs greatly in the strength of the upper level trough. The GFS is less amplified and brings a front across the state Sunday with a few showers and cold weather Monday and Tuesday. The EURO is about a day slower and much stronger with the upper feature and would support wintry weather across the state. We’ve discounted this run of the EURO and will stick with the GFS for now.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.