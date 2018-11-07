This morning the surface boundary that moved across the state yesterday is positioned along the Red River Valley with spotty showers and drizzle that may persist in this region for the next few hours. This should remain well south of our immediate areas of concern for most of the day, but later this evening additional clouds will move northward into northern Oklahoma as the next upper level wave nears our area. Light rain will develop and move across portions of eastern and northern Oklahoma Thursday with temps remaining in the 40s for the entire day. The air will be cold enough to support a few snowflakes in the mix across southeastern Kansas into far northern Osage County late Thursday night into pre-dawn Friday before the moisture exits the area. We’re not anticipating any issues in our immediate area, but a measurable snow event is likely for central Kansas.