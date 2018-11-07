High Speed Chase On Tulsa Highway Lands Two Men In County Jail
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest two men following a high speed highway chase in Tulsa late Tuesday.
They are identified as 26-year-old Cody Porter of Bartlesville and 27-year-old Marcuel Grayson of Tulsa.
Officers say just after 10:30 p.m., police spotted a Honda driving erratically on the Broken Arrow Expressway. A check determined the vehicle had been stolen. When police attempted to stop the Honda, the Porter sped off reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, heading west on I-44.
The chase ended when Porter stopped the car in the 4900 block of South Braden and both men got and ran off. Police say with the help of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol both Porter and Grayson were arrested about a block away.
Cody Porter was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say Porter is also being held on warrants out of Newton County, Missouri and McClain County in Oklahoma.
Marcuel Grayson was booked in jail on complaints including joyriding and resisting arrest.