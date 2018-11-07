News
New Sheriff Elected In Nowata County
NOWATA, Oklahoma - Nowata County Sheriff Kenny Freeman will be out of office by the end of the week.
Freeman lost his election bid to Republican Terry Sue Barnett, who earned over 83-percent of the vote Tuesday.
Freeman's term in office has been marked by controversy since he was first appointed in February. In October, he was arrested on a single count of felony embezzlement.
Terry Sue Barnett, who has lived in Nowata County since 2015, is a former member of the Tulsa Police Department.
Barnett will formally take over as Nowata County Sheriff at 5:01 p.m. Friday.