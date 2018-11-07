Crime
Victim Robbed After Fight At Tulsa Apartment Complex, TPD Says
Wednesday, November 7th 2018, 5:03 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a man is taken to the hospital after they say he got into a fight with 2 men who stole his wallet early Wednesday.
Officers were called to the Sierra Point Apartments in the 1400 block of South 107th East Avenue just after 3:35 a.m. about a robbery.
Police say the victim, who they say was drinking with the two men when a fight started. After the fight, the suspects grabbed the victim's wallet and left.
Officers say the victim who was treated for non-life threatening injuries to his arms and face, refused to identify the two men.