News
Police Asking For Help In Locating Tulsa's Homeless Population
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are asking for help to locate homeless people and their encampments across Tulsa.
The Tulsa Police Department, along with several community groups, say it is part of a new operation running through next week.
They talk about the operation in a post on the department's Facebook page.
TPD says the goal is to provide homeless people with information about the various services available to them.
Officers are asking anyone who sees homeless people or encampments to send them a message on the department's Facebook page.