Governor-Elect Kevin Stitt Talks About His Victory On 6 In The Morning
OKLAHOMA CITY - On Tuesday, Oklahomans vote a new governor into office.
With all precincts reporting, the results show Jenks businessman and Republican Kevin Stitt defeating Democrat Drew Edmondson.
Governor-elect Kevin Stitt joined 6 In The Morning to talk about his victory and plans for his first term in political office.
"I look at other states, just to the south of us, and you see the momentum and the positivity, the growth, coming out of Texas and we should be doing better. I'll focus on our getting out economy growing and getting jobs here," said Kevin Stitt.
Kevin Stitt told 6 In The Morning, he wants to unify Oklahomans.
"We're all Oklahomans. It's time we all came together to really change our state, to really change the trajectory, we have to come together as Oklahomans. It's not a Republican versus Democrat issue," Stitt said.
Stitt won with 54 percent of the vote and a difference of more than 140,000 votes.