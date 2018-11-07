News
Amazon Expands Grocery Pickup At Whole Foods Market's 2 Tulsa Stores
Wednesday, November 7th 2018, 8:48 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Wednesday, Amazon and Whole Foods Market began grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Tulsa.
Prime members in Tulsa now have the option to shop Whole Foods Markets and pick up their order in 30 minutes without ever leaving their car.
Amazon says Prime members place their order via the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in 30 minutes for $4.99.
Pickup from Whole Foods Market two stores in Tulsa is available daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.