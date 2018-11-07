Crime
TPD Standoff Suspect Pleads Guilty To Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man who prosecutors say was involved in six different robberies has pleaded guilty in federal court.
News On 6 was there as Treveon Vaughn surrendered to police during a standoff at a Tulsa Dollar General back in August. The U.S. Attorney's Office calls Vaughn a 'brazen, violent criminal' and said that he pleaded guilty Tuesday to a robbery and firearm charge.
He will be sentenced in February and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.